DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 212,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,027. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in MarineMax by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

