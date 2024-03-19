Dathan C. Voelter Sells 2,270 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AESI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 583,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,232. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

