Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 0.8%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.12 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Approximately 290,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 256,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DELT

Deltic Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Deltic Energy

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($23,338.82). 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.