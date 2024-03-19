DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $177.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

