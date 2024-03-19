Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1755 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AAPD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

