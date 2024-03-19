Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.