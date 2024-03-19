Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZU traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,698. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

