Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 163,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 23.26% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.