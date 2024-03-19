Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 1,217,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,565. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.