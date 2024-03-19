Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,324. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth $577,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000.

