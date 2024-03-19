Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $23.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.21. The stock had a trading volume of 394,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

