Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Invests $218,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. 93,772 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

