Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 2,267 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 0.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.84. 515,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.