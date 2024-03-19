Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 2,030,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $572.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $134,905.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $893,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

