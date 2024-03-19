Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 9,211 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,509. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.