Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 989,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,727. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.75 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -557.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

