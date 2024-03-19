Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.20.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

ETN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.75. 1,557,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.