Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $772.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $734.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $711.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

