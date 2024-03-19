Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,335 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Enpro worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Up 0.6 %

NPO stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,483. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 146.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.