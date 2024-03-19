Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $98,317.56 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,500. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fastly by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fastly by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

