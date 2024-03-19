FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,058. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

