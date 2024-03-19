FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,058. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
