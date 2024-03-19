FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

FinVolution Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FINV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,032. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinVolution Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.