First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 57,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,464. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

