First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 38,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,462. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

