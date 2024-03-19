First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
FMHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 38,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,462. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
