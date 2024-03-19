Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. 1,018,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,320. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

