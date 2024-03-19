Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.90. 1,018,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,320. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average is $184.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

