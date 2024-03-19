FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 22,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,826. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.