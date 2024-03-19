Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,548,019 shares of company stock valued at $106,114,864.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Price Performance

About Formula One Group

Shares of FWONA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. 262,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

