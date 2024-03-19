Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern University

Northwestern University lessened its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519,587 shares during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources comprises approximately 13.4% of Northwestern University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwestern University owned about 1.88% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.