Guess?’s (GES) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 965,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

