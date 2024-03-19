Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $23.49 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.33 on Tuesday, reaching $521.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,079,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.74. The firm has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

