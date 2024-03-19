Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.12 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

NYSE CB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,289. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

