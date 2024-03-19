Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,746 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 7,177,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581,821. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

