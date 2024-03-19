Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,213 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 13,424,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

