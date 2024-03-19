HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 13,530,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

