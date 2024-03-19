HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIFE
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.