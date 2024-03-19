HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 866,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,899. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

