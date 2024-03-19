Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Helix BioPharma Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.10.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

