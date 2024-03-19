iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.25. 22,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

iFabric Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.88 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

