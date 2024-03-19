IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 63,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 118,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

