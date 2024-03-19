Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Up 3.6%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 50,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 35,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indonesia Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indonesia Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.