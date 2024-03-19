Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,561,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,114. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

