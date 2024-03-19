Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 1,324 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

