Insider Buying: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 465,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Axos Financial by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 960,400.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

