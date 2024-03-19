Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Sells 13,740 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock remained flat at $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 721,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,622. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,887,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 282,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,240,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.