Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells 13,734 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.3 %

BPMC traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. 1,574,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.