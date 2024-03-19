Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells 23,514 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day moving average of $273.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.