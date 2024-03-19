Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 314,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,900. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

