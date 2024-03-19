Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.57. 42,926,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,164,383. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

