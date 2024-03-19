Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 2,309,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,835. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

