iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,941,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,539,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

